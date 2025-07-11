WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) fell 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 426.10 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 430.02 ($5.84). 117,943,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,158% from the average session volume of 9,373,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 480 ($6.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 557.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 635.04.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

