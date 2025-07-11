Draper Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $172.89 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $1,684,482.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 201,665 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,638.40. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

