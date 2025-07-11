Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.99 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 89009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 34.02%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

