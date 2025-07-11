CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.06 and last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 163632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,755,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

