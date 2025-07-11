Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,691 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 7.6%

BATS BBUS opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.