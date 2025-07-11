Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Paychex has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $145.31 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

