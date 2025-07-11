Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,769,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FTLS opened at $66.08 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

