Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 0.8%

Entergy stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after buying an additional 289,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after buying an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.