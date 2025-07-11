Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – July 10th

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, Eli Lilly and Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent ownership shares in publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medications and medical therapies. They offer investors exposure to the healthcare sector’s drug and biotechnology industries. Share performance is often influenced by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $7.68 on Thursday, reaching $794.60. 1,627,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $753.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.58. 1,626,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.89.

