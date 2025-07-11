Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 36.72 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

YNGN opened at GBX 652 ($8.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £482.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 594.46. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 502.90 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 726.22 ($9.87).

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.