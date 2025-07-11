Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 36.72 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance
YNGN opened at GBX 652 ($8.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £482.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 594.46. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 502.90 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 726.22 ($9.87).
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
