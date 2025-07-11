Critical Comparison: Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) & Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nintendo and Melco International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 0 1 3 2 3.17 Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 23.81% 10.51% 8.50% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $7.65 billion 14.76 $1.84 billion $0.39 55.72 Melco International Development $4.64 billion 0.23 -$100.59 million N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nintendo beats Melco International Development on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

