Analyzing Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) and China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dycom Industries and China Communications Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 0 7 1 3.13 China Communications Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dycom Industries presently has a consensus target price of $245.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Dycom Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than China Communications Construction.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $4.82 billion 1.50 $233.41 million $7.89 31.74 China Communications Construction $106.87 billion N/A $3.32 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Dycom Industries and China Communications Construction”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Communications Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Dycom Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and China Communications Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 4.81% 20.04% 8.22% China Communications Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dycom Industries beats China Communications Construction on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About China Communications Construction

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc. It also provides dredging services primarily comprising infrastructure dredging, maintenance dredging, environmental dredging, and reclamation, as well as supports projects related to dredging and land reclamation. In addition, the company engages in the manufacture of road construction machinery; trading of motor vehicle spare parts and machinery; maintenance and repair of port machinery; trading of construction materials and equipment; fund and asset management activities; and provision of financial services. It has operations in Mainland China, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

