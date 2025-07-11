Reviewing ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) & Its Competitors

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ZTO Express (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.77% 15.91% 10.65% ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 1 3.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 365 1336 1513 90 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $21.76, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 3.34%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion $1.21 billion 12.20 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors $6.82 billion $184.70 million 14.24

ZTO Express (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZTO Express (Cayman). ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

