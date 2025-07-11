Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 34 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.94% from the company’s current price.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of RBW opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Thursday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,718.21 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

