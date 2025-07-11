Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Visteon stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. Visteon has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $10,170,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

