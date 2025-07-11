Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

NYSE:CRCL opened at $201.96 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion and a PE ratio of -15,960.17.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $8,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 605,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,743,494. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,682,884 shares of company stock worth $195,808,501 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $18,397,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $272,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

