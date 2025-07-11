Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.48. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Innoviva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

