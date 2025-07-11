MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

