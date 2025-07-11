AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (up from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 327,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.