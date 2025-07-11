Alps Advisors Inc. Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $214.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

