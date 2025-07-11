Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VHT stock opened at $251.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

