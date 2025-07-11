CFO4Life Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

