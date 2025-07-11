MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

