CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $25,281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vistra by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

