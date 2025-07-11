M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

