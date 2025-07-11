41,305 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 667,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 509,991 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. On average, analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

