Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $118.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.