Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,331.04. This trade represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

