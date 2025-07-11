Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,485,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,870,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.26.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $401.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $294.39 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

