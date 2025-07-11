Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $180.03 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 263.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.06.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

