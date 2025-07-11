Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 275,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.