The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $145.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE:HIG opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

