Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,754 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,183 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:FCX opened at $47.19 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

