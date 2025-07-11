Strategic Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,160 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 18.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.