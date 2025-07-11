Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

