Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a GBX 850 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 990. Victrex traded as low as GBX 667.62 ($9.07) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.78). 827,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 420,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 940 ($12.77) to GBX 818 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Victrex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCT

Insider Activity

Victrex Trading Up 0.2%

In other news, insider Dame Vivienne Cox bought 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,805.87 ($26,906.49). Also, insider David Thomas purchased 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 846 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £9,796.68 ($13,308.90). Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of £636.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 795.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 890.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Victrex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.