Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,024 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 2.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $265.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

