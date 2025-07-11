Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

