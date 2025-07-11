Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Bought by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,618,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.