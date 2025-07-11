Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000. McKesson comprises 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.7% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $714.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.24. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

