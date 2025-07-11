iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

IAU stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

