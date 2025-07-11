Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 4.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

