Joseph Group Capital Management Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $73.71 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.