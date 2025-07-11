Contrasting Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) & Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Standard Motor Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $124.74 million 0.17 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.46 billion 0.50 $27.50 million $1.40 23.95

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.3% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A Standard Motor Products 2.02% 12.12% 4.85%

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components. It also offers electrical switches and actuators; chassis and drivetrain sensors, such as anti-lock brake and vehicle speed sensors; fluid level sensors; pressure sensors comprising tire pressure monitoring; temperature sensors; sensors for advanced driver assistance systems; battery cables, pigtails, and sockets, as well as various electrical wire, terminals, connectors, and tools for servicing a vehicle’s electrical system; and spark plug, coil on plug boots, and ignition system accessories. In addition, the company offers AC system components that include compressors, air conditioning repair kits, connecting lines, heat exchangers, and expansion devices; parts that provide engine, transmission, electric drive motor, and battery temperature management; thermal management products, sensors, switches, power distribution, electrification and electronics, injections and fuel delivery, ignition and emissions, and clamping devices for commercial and light vehicles, construction, agriculture, power sports, marine, hydraulics, and lawn and garden sectors. It serves retailers and distributors, original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers, system integrators, and original equipment service part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

