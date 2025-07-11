Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $8.88 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $177.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

