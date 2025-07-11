Weil Company Inc. Purchases 36,473 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 641.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,742 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 979,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.