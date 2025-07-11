Weil Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

