NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Sold by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,999 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NXDT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 97,237 shares in the company, valued at $466,737.60. This trade represents a 5.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 41,364 shares of company stock worth $174,224 over the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

