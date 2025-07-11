Lbp Am Sa Invests $3.33 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

