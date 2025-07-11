Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,288 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $99.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

